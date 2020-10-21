Sue Bradley Fain
Montgomery - Sue Bradley Fain, age 92, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Sue was born February 25, 1928 in Alabama to Katie Churchwell Bradley and Harvey Glenn Bradley. She is survived by sons Harvey (Suzanne Bracknell) Fain; William (Sheryl) Fain; John (Holly) Fain; and Glenn (Faith) Fain; grandchildren Jordan (Maranda) Fain; Bethany (J.D.) Phelps; Bradley (Carissa) Fain; Heather (Michael) Eiland; Michael Fain; Joshua Fain; Katie Fain; Isaac Fain; Noah Fain and Rosie Fain, as well as great grandchildren Lander, Annisten, Will, Emersyn, Harlow, Finley and "coming soon" Carter. Sue also leaves behind her nephew Brad Johnson; nieces Jane Brunson and Diana Oliver. Mrs. Fain was preceded in death by father Harvey Glenn Bradley and mother Katie Churchwell Bradley; sister Betty (Haven) Johnson. A family and friends visitation for Sue will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are Jordan Fain, Bradley Fain, Michael Fain, Joshua Fain, Isaac Fain, and J. D. Phelps with honorary pallbearers; Brad Johnson, Tom Green IV, Paul Brunson, Randy Bridges, and Michael Eiland. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Leak-MC.com
