1/
Sue Bradley Fain
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Bradley Fain

Montgomery - Sue Bradley Fain, age 92, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Sue was born February 25, 1928 in Alabama to Katie Churchwell Bradley and Harvey Glenn Bradley. She is survived by sons Harvey (Suzanne Bracknell) Fain; William (Sheryl) Fain; John (Holly) Fain; and Glenn (Faith) Fain; grandchildren Jordan (Maranda) Fain; Bethany (J.D.) Phelps; Bradley (Carissa) Fain; Heather (Michael) Eiland; Michael Fain; Joshua Fain; Katie Fain; Isaac Fain; Noah Fain and Rosie Fain, as well as great grandchildren Lander, Annisten, Will, Emersyn, Harlow, Finley and "coming soon" Carter. Sue also leaves behind her nephew Brad Johnson; nieces Jane Brunson and Diana Oliver. Mrs. Fain was preceded in death by father Harvey Glenn Bradley and mother Katie Churchwell Bradley; sister Betty (Haven) Johnson. A family and friends visitation for Sue will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are Jordan Fain, Bradley Fain, Michael Fain, Joshua Fain, Isaac Fain, and J. D. Phelps with honorary pallbearers; Brad Johnson, Tom Green IV, Paul Brunson, Randy Bridges, and Michael Eiland. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Leak-MC.com for the Fain family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
3342726501
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leak Memory Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved