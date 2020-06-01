Sue Carolyn Singleton Kniseley
Sue Carolyn Singleton Kniseley

Montgomery - Sue Carolyn Singleton Kniseley died peacefully after a long illness on May 28, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born to Sudie Mae and Louis Singleton on November 8, 1949, in Atmore, she graduated from Frisco City High School and went on to be the wife of Bill Kniseley and become the Mama of her two beloved children, Troy McKinley and Nikki McKinley Roberts, and Mawmaw to her granddaughter Carli. She never met a stranger and was known for her humor and sass. She loved to crochet, read, and decorate for holidays especially Christmas. Her favorite pastime, however, was in the kitchen. She made the best "mashed potatoes with black specks" in the world, and her desserts, specifically peanut butter balls which she was known for, rivaled Ghirardelli in perfection. She was happiest when surrounded by her family who she loved fiercely.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Edward, Lenard, Earl, Bernard, and Carlos, and sister Thelma. She is survived by her husband Bill, children Nikki (Mike) and Troy (Kathy), granddaughter Carli (Jake), sister Laura Weaver who she considered her second mother (Newton deceased), and brothers Albert (Carolyn), Barney (Pat), and Ray (Elaine). Per her request, she wished to be cremated and her remains to be shared with her family. She also requested that there be no funeral service.




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
