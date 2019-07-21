|
Sue Hagler
Montgomery - Pinky Sue Brown Wynn Hagler (March 22, 1941 to July 18, 2019) was the only child of Ariosto H. Brown and Allie Newman Brown of Troy, Alabama. The Brown family ran a local grocery store on the corner of Griffin Street in Troy. Sue was preceded in death by her husbands - Harold Wynn of Brundidge, Alabama, and Douglas Hagler of Ozark, Alabama. She leaves behind one son, James Harold Wynn (Rhea) of Montgomery, Alabama; one step-son, Allen Hagler of Ozark, Alabama; two grandchildren - James (Lindsay) Wynn and Jacqui Wynn; two great-grandchildren - Easton and Brodie Wynn; and nieces and nephews. Sue spent many years of her life teaching special education in Barber County, Alabama. Mrs. Hagler was a faithful member of the church of Christ, raising her son at Hamilton Crossroads church of Christ in Brundidge, Alabama, and most recently orshipping with her son and his family at the Dalraida church of Christ in Montgomery, Alabama. The funeral will be held at the Hamilton Crossroads Church of Christ on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 21, 2019