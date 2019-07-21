Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton Crossroads Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Hagler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Hagler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue Hagler Obituary
Sue Hagler

Montgomery - Pinky Sue Brown Wynn Hagler (March 22, 1941 to July 18, 2019) was the only child of Ariosto H. Brown and Allie Newman Brown of Troy, Alabama. The Brown family ran a local grocery store on the corner of Griffin Street in Troy. Sue was preceded in death by her husbands - Harold Wynn of Brundidge, Alabama, and Douglas Hagler of Ozark, Alabama. She leaves behind one son, James Harold Wynn (Rhea) of Montgomery, Alabama; one step-son, Allen Hagler of Ozark, Alabama; two grandchildren - James (Lindsay) Wynn and Jacqui Wynn; two great-grandchildren - Easton and Brodie Wynn; and nieces and nephews. Sue spent many years of her life teaching special education in Barber County, Alabama. Mrs. Hagler was a faithful member of the church of Christ, raising her son at Hamilton Crossroads church of Christ in Brundidge, Alabama, and most recently orshipping with her son and his family at the Dalraida church of Christ in Montgomery, Alabama. The funeral will be held at the Hamilton Crossroads Church of Christ on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now