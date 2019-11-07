|
|
Sue Kelley
Millbrook - Mrs. Sue (Haynes) Kelley age 87, a resident of Millbrook, AL passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard & Phyllis Haynes and a son, Randall Jack Kelley. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Thurman Jack Kelley; daughters Sharon Sue Hamilton (Dale) of Oxford, AL & Vicki Parker of Sylacauga, AL; son Stephen Glenn Kelley (Rhonda) of Montgomery, AL; 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren with number 10 on the way.
A dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Sue enjoyed spending time with family. Her dedication to care for children stretched beyond her family and she established a day care center in Millbrook that she ran for many years. She also was a dedicated Auburn fan and a member of the Millbrook First United Methodist Church since 1992.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Brookside Funeral Home, 3360 Brookside Drive Millbrook, AL with Rev. Jerry May officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.. Interment will follow at Brookside Memorial Gardens. Peyton Parker, Nick Dougan, Brent Parker, Dale Hamilton, Steve Kelley & Josh Kelley will serve as pall bearers.
Brookside Funeral Home Millbrook, AL directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019