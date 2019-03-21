Services
Gray Funeral Home
110 Martin Luther King Blvd. N
Union Springs, AL 36089
(334) 738-2630
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gray Funeral Home
110 Martin Luther King Blvd.
N Union Springs, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Gray Funeral Home
110 Martin Luther King Blvd.
N Union Springs, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Richardson


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sue Richardson Obituary
Sue Richardson

Dothan - Sue Richardson, 85, a resident of Dothan and formerly of Montgomery, AL, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. from Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Forrest Lero officiating. Burial will follow in Midway Cemetery with Gray Funeral Home directing. Sue was born on June 1, 1933 in Perote, AL to Ernest and Mary Eidson Richardson, Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Ernest Richardson, Jr. and sister Hilda Seay Calloway.

She is survived by sister Norma Lane of Cibolo, TX; four nieces and nephews Marvin Richardson (Susan), Jan Cross (Johnny), Linda Odom (Randy), and Mary Guilford; seven great-nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Gray Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. until service time on Friday.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now