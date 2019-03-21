|
|
Sue Richardson
Dothan - Sue Richardson, 85, a resident of Dothan and formerly of Montgomery, AL, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. from Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Forrest Lero officiating. Burial will follow in Midway Cemetery with Gray Funeral Home directing. Sue was born on June 1, 1933 in Perote, AL to Ernest and Mary Eidson Richardson, Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Ernest Richardson, Jr. and sister Hilda Seay Calloway.
She is survived by sister Norma Lane of Cibolo, TX; four nieces and nephews Marvin Richardson (Susan), Jan Cross (Johnny), Linda Odom (Randy), and Mary Guilford; seven great-nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Gray Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. until service time on Friday.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019