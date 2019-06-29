|
Dr. Susan B. McCollough
Alexander City - Dr. Susan Brockbank McCollough
Dr. McCollough was born on December 30, 1952 in White Plains, New York. She earned BS and DDS degrees from Case Western Reserve and served as a dentist in the US Air Force.
Upon leaving the military Susan obtained MA, LPC, and EDS degrees from Troy University, taught night classes as an adjunct professor, and counseled employees of Russell Corp. Afterward, while working as a court referral officer with the State of Alabama, she completed a degree from Kaplin University.
During her 37 years of work and study, Susan dreamed of opening a halfway house for women who struggled with alcohol/drugs, and the Christian Women's Sober Outreach opened in 2013. She died at her home in Alexander City on June 25, 2019.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 29, 2019