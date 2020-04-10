|
|
Susan Camille "Cammy" Smith Nichols
Lowndesboro - Susan Camille "Cammy" Smith Nichols, 62, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020.
Cammy was born in Troy, Alabama, on June 10th, 1957, to Tommy and Gloria Smith. She graduated from Holtville High School. She married the love of her life Jim Nichols in 1976, and they were married 43 wonderful years. She was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. Her sense of humor and smile brought happiness to so many. She was also a talented artist and cook.
She worked many years as the head of the cafeteria at Lowndes Academy. She loved working to feed all of the students and faculty and felt a deep connection to and love for so many whom she served throughout the years.
She is survived by her husband Jim Nichols, her daughters Gloria Aitken (Jeremy) and Tom'ee Nichols, her grandchildren Amelia and Lily Aitken, her mother Gloria Smith, sisters Debbie Anderson and Libby Gallegos, nieces and nephews, other relatives, and so many friends.
She is preceded in death by her father Tommy Smith.
We will hold a celebration of her life at a later date, due to current circumstances. Flowers will be accepted at that time.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020