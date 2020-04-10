Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Camille Smith "Cammy" Nichols


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Camille Smith "Cammy" Nichols Obituary
Susan Camille "Cammy" Smith Nichols

Lowndesboro - Susan Camille "Cammy" Smith Nichols, 62, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020.

Cammy was born in Troy, Alabama, on June 10th, 1957, to Tommy and Gloria Smith. She graduated from Holtville High School. She married the love of her life Jim Nichols in 1976, and they were married 43 wonderful years. She was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. Her sense of humor and smile brought happiness to so many. She was also a talented artist and cook.

She worked many years as the head of the cafeteria at Lowndes Academy. She loved working to feed all of the students and faculty and felt a deep connection to and love for so many whom she served throughout the years.

She is survived by her husband Jim Nichols, her daughters Gloria Aitken (Jeremy) and Tom'ee Nichols, her grandchildren Amelia and Lily Aitken, her mother Gloria Smith, sisters Debbie Anderson and Libby Gallegos, nieces and nephews, other relatives, and so many friends.

She is preceded in death by her father Tommy Smith.

We will hold a celebration of her life at a later date, due to current circumstances. Flowers will be accepted at that time.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -