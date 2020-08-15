1/
Susan Crow Bagwell
Susan Crow Bagwell, 78, died Aug. 12, 2020 after an extended illness of ALS. She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Bessie Crow, and by her brother, Bryan Crow. She is survived by George E. Bagwell III, her husband of 57 years, daughters Elizabeth Ficken (Wade) and Catherine Hook (Hampton), and her grandchildren Will Ficken (Sarah), Emily Nelsen (Chris), Forrest Hook, Sarah Catherine Hook and George Hook, and her great grandchildren, Claire and Caleb Ficken and Brooks Nelsen. She is also survived by her brother, Wally Crow and many beloved family members. For further details see elizabethficken.com




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2020.
