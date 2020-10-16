Susan Sytheria Friend



Montogomery - Susan Sytheria Friend, 61, passed away on October 13, 2020 peacefully at home, with her wife, stepson, and a dear friend by her side.



Susan was born on September 22, 1959 to William A Friend and Sytheria Mauldin Friend. Susan was a lifelong area resident and was a retired QA Manager. Susan's passion was to save every dog that she could. She was a member of ASTRA, a rescue for Scottish Terrier and a member of the BSR, a rescue for Boykin Spaniel.



Susan was preceded in death by William and Sytheria Friend, Beloved Aunt Rennah Patricia Lawler, Uncle Dan C. Mauldin and grandparents on both sides of the family.



Survivors include her beloved wife Susan Miller-Friend, stepson Christopher Cupples, George, Zelda, Nigel, Gabby and Simon her beloved dogs and cats. Brother Rex(Karen) Friend, Half Sister Peggy Shrauner and Uncle John Mauldin along with a host of nieces, cousins and countless friends.



Memorial Service will be held at First Christian Church on Taylor Road Montgomery, AL on Sunday Oct.25 at 3PM in The Church's Garden outside.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be limited seating due to social distancing and please wear a mask.









