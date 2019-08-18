|
Susan Vines Soriano
Montgomery - Susan Vines Soriano, age 60 of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Susan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend.
She and her husband Gary became part of the Chick-fil-A family in August 1977 when her father, Jeff Vines, opened Chick-fil-A at Eastdale Mall. Gary and Susan went on to open their own Chick-fil-A franchise in Auburn's Village Mall in 1983. Susan loved her Chick-fil-A family. She loved the beach and special yearly trips as a family, especially watching the grandkids play and explore. She loved the Cardinals that play in her back yard - they were her God wink. She loved fireworks, especially watching from the balcony on the beach. Susan attended Frazer United Methodist Church for many years and most recently attended Church of the Highlands where she was part of the Legacy Team.
Susan is survived by her loving husband, Gary Soriano; her daughter, Ashley Gill and her husband Blake; her son, Jason Soriano and his wife Ashley; her five grandchildren, Gracie Susan and Levi Nicholas Gill, Sydney Claire, Pearson Kennedy, and Ford Martin Soriano; her parents, Jeff and Evelyn Vines; her brother, Jace Vines; and her dear pups, Bully and Samson.
She loved her grandchildren with all her heart and left a legacy of love for them to follow. They brightened and enriched her life! Susan always lit up a room with her bright smile and quick wit. We take comfort knowing she is dancing in the arms of our Savior.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home. A Celebration of Susan's Life will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home with burial to immediately follow at Alabama Heritage Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.AlabamaHeritageFH.com for the Soriano family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan's honor to the Montgomery Humane Society. Her love for animals and the work of the Humane Society will live on through your donations.
Due to the heat and Susan's carefree spirit, no need for coats and ties. Business casual attire acceptable.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 18, 2019