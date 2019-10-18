Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Prattville First United Methodist Church
100 E 4th Street
Prattville, AL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Head
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Ward Head

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Ward Head Obituary
Susan Ward Head

Prattville - Susan Ward Head, age 62, of Prattville, AL passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

Her parents were Barbara McMullen Ward and Joe Land Ward Jr., who predeceased her. Susan is survived by her brother, Mark Ward Sr.; son, Adam Nichols Shaw; and daughter, Amy Shaw Marks (Chris). She leaves behind four grandchildren, Nathan Shaw, Molly Shaw, Collier Marks, and Mason Marks; and her nephew Mark Ward Jr., and niece Caroline Ward Hardy.

Susan was a teacher in Autauga County for over 15 years teaching at Prattville Kindergarten and Pine Level Elementary School. She also taught several years in Mississippi.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Prattville First United Methodist Church, 100 E 4th Street, Prattville, AL 36067.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Susan's memory may be made to The American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.