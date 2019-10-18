|
|
Susan Ward Head
Prattville - Susan Ward Head, age 62, of Prattville, AL passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
Her parents were Barbara McMullen Ward and Joe Land Ward Jr., who predeceased her. Susan is survived by her brother, Mark Ward Sr.; son, Adam Nichols Shaw; and daughter, Amy Shaw Marks (Chris). She leaves behind four grandchildren, Nathan Shaw, Molly Shaw, Collier Marks, and Mason Marks; and her nephew Mark Ward Jr., and niece Caroline Ward Hardy.
Susan was a teacher in Autauga County for over 15 years teaching at Prattville Kindergarten and Pine Level Elementary School. She also taught several years in Mississippi.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Prattville First United Methodist Church, 100 E 4th Street, Prattville, AL 36067.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Susan's memory may be made to The American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019