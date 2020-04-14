|
Suzanne Lucia Fry
Millbrook - FRY, SUZANNE LUCIA, 83, resident of Millbrook, AL entered the Gates of Heaven on Sunday, April 12, 2020 after a brief illness. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Prattville Memory Gardens with Pastor J. Gregory Duke, of Riverside Presbyterian Church, officiating. The service will be for immediate family only. A full celebration of life will be held at a later time due to COVID-19 restrictions. Suzanne cared deeply for her family and never meet a stranger. All who knew her loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband Caleb Fry, and her parents, Anthony and Betty Jean (Stothart) Lucia. Suzanne is survived by her two sons, John Harvey Etheridge, III (Sheri Monfee); Curtis Mark Etheridge (Linda Given); stepson William Michael Fry; stepdaughter Brenda Kay Fry (Sam) Avant; two brothers, Anthony Wayne (Denise) Lucia; and Jack Edward (Carmela) Lucia. Always a joy to Suzanne were her 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren: Dayna Suzanne Etheridge, mother of two and grandmother of one; Anjeanette McGhee Corbin, mother of three and grandmother of seven; Clifton Lane Vasquez, father of one; Lanora Ilene Vasquez; Jessica Avant (Ryan) Boyett, mother of five; Stephanie Avant (Chris) Davis, mother of three; Rachel Avant, mother of one; and Jason Avant. Suzanne's special extended family members include: Cecil (Anna) Etherredge; Hettye (Ray) Pacyga; Becky (Ronny) Miller; Cheri (George) Cook; Lygia (Henry) Tisdale, and many other dear friends.
