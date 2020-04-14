Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Fry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Lucia Fry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne Lucia Fry Obituary
Suzanne Lucia Fry

Millbrook - FRY, SUZANNE LUCIA, 83, resident of Millbrook, AL entered the Gates of Heaven on Sunday, April 12, 2020 after a brief illness. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Prattville Memory Gardens with Pastor J. Gregory Duke, of Riverside Presbyterian Church, officiating. The service will be for immediate family only. A full celebration of life will be held at a later time due to COVID-19 restrictions. Suzanne cared deeply for her family and never meet a stranger. All who knew her loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband Caleb Fry, and her parents, Anthony and Betty Jean (Stothart) Lucia. Suzanne is survived by her two sons, John Harvey Etheridge, III (Sheri Monfee); Curtis Mark Etheridge (Linda Given); stepson William Michael Fry; stepdaughter Brenda Kay Fry (Sam) Avant; two brothers, Anthony Wayne (Denise) Lucia; and Jack Edward (Carmela) Lucia. Always a joy to Suzanne were her 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren: Dayna Suzanne Etheridge, mother of two and grandmother of one; Anjeanette McGhee Corbin, mother of three and grandmother of seven; Clifton Lane Vasquez, father of one; Lanora Ilene Vasquez; Jessica Avant (Ryan) Boyett, mother of five; Stephanie Avant (Chris) Davis, mother of three; Rachel Avant, mother of one; and Jason Avant. Suzanne's special extended family members include: Cecil (Anna) Etherredge; Hettye (Ray) Pacyga; Becky (Ronny) Miller; Cheri (George) Cook; Lygia (Henry) Tisdale, and many other dear friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 14 to Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -