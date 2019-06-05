|
|
Suzanne Sheppard
Montgomery - Suzanne Marie Sheppard, 63, was born September 18, 1955 in Chatom, Alabama to Thomas and Sarah Sheppard. She was a resident of Montgomery from the time she entered Huntingdon College at the age of 16 in 1972. Suzanne was a member of First United Methodist Church, where she attended the New Horizons Sunday school class and sang in the choir. Suzanne received her BA in Speech/Communication from Huntingdon College in 1976. She worked at the Alabama Archives for 2 years and Osborn Exterminating for 11 years. It was during this time that she became acquainted with Kitty Seale, who introduced her to the wonders of dance and spurred her on to her true calling. Suzanne served faithfully as the Alabama Dance Theatre registrar and wardrobe mistress for 34 years. Her impact on the formation of the company in its early years was substantial and continued throughout her long tenure there. Every parent and child that walked through those doors was greeted and guided by Suzanne. Though she did not have children of her own, she claimed hundreds of ADT dancers as her adopted children. Her hands touched an equal number of exquisite costumes. Whether sewing hooks and eyes, doing alterations, or creating from scratch, she oversaw the development of an immense and impressive collection of costumes in her 34 years as wardrobe mistress. Her legacy will live on as "her dancers" continue to perform in these costumes for years to come. She touched the lives of the many members of her ADT family and will live on in our hearts forever. Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by the siblings she helped to raise and their spouses: Jeff (Amy), Dan (Linda), Melinda (Jim), John (Carol) and Sharon (Dan). She was also a doting aunt to her nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 6 at 12:30 at First United Methodist Church with a service of remembrance to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Bradford's Chapel UMC Cemetery in Shorter, AL. Serving as pallbearers are her nephews Jeffery Sheppard, Tommy Sheppard, Trey Jackson, Joshua Jackson, Jonas Hudson, Silas Hudson and her brother Rev. Dan Sheppard. Honorary pallbearers are the members of the New Horizons Sunday school class. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to ADT (1018 Madison Ave., Montgomery AL 36104) or First UMC Choir (2416 W. Cloverdale Park Montgomery AL 36106-1906). The Sheppard family is grateful to Suzanne's best friend, Jackie Berry, who anticipated and filled many needs during Suzanne's illness, encouraged us in our sorrow and visited faithfully every day. We also wish to express our appreciation for the compassionate care she received at both East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and Jackson Hospital in Montgomery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 5, 2019