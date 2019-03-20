|
|
Sybil Webb Wilson
Montgomery - Sybil Webb Wilson was a force of nature. She had a zest for life, loved the dramatic, and had a habit of speaking in superlatives. With Sybil, everything was "the most beautiful thing I've ever seen", or "the most gorgeous color in the world", or "the most delicious thing I have ever tasted." She was a natural-born storyteller. Then on Friday, March 15, 2019 her story came to a quiet and peaceful end in her home in Montgomery: exactly as she wanted it.
Sybil was born on December 6, 1928 in Phenix City, Alabama to James Edwin Webb and Edna Folk Webb. She was the oldest of four children. She graduated from Central High School, where she met her one true love, E.J. "Jud" Wilson. They wed on May 21, 1949 and remained steadfast until Jud's death on August 13, 2006. Together they raised three children, Mellodie, Mark and Duke. The family relocated to Montgomery in 1967.
Sybil loved her family above all else. She especially cherished her roles as wife, mother and homemaker. She was happiest when she was in the kitchen cooking and baking, or out in her yard "pullin' up weeds." Gardening was her passion. She could never have enough flowers, and the brighter and showier, the better.
When she wasn't in Montgomery, she took every opportunity to head to the beach. Sand and salty air were her natural medicines. She and Jud achieved a lifelong goal when they purchased their own beach home in Santa Rosa Beach in Walton County, Florida. It was a labor of love and a source of endless pride, a little cottage on which they both worked tirelessly to make their beautiful second home.
Her church was an essential part of Sybil's life. She was a member of Cloverdale Baptist Church and, more recently, First Baptist Church in Montgomery. Sybil loved to teach, and taught both children and adult classes, her storytelling skills touching many lives.
Mourning her passing are her children, Mellodie Wilson (William D Allen) of Columbia, MO; Mark Wilson (Laurie) and Duke Wilson (Margaret) of Montgomery; three grandchildren, Seth (Katherine) of Houston, TX; Sarah Brooks (Hunter) of Atlanta; and SSG Judson (Candice) stationed in Honolulu, HI; and four great-grandchildren, Sampson and Simon Wilson; Noah Wilson; and Abigail Brooks. Other surviving family members are two nephews and their families, and many friends.
Visitation and memorial service are scheduled for Thursday, March 21 at Leak-Memory Chapel in Montgomery. Visitation will begin at 5:00 pm, with a memorial service at 6:30 pm. A private burial is scheduled.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 20, 2019