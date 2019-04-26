|
Sylvia Collier McConnell
Wetumpka - Sylvia Collier McConnell, was born to Ernest Sims Collier and Merle Ward Collier on February 26, 1939, in Hanceville, Alabama. Sylvia passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, James Donald "Chick" McConnell; son James Clay McConnell; daugher-in-law Gayla Britton McConnell; granddaughter Britton McConnell Matthews; grandson-in-law William Casey Matthews; great-grandson William Cade Matthews; grandson Collier Davis McConnell; granddaughter-in-law Kayla Hull McConnell; great-granddaughter Caroline Grace Turner; sister Carolyn Collier Williams (Mark Wade); nephew Ryan Williams; niece Rachel Gaines (Rich); great nieces Jordan Williams, Ava Claire Bozeman, and Brantley Bozeman; sister-in-law Rosemary Misencik (Steve); many special cousins and many special friends. Sylvia was a longtime educator in Elmore County Schools. All of her students were very special and she loved them dearly. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gassett Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at First Baptist Church of Wetumpka on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. James Troglen officiating. Burial will be at Titus Baptist Church Cemetery with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing. Pallbearers will be Johnny Boyd, Rich Gaines, Will Matthews, Collier McConnell, Mark Presnell Sr., and Webb Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be E. L. Clark Sunday School Class and the Gleaners Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church of Wetumpka, Alabama. In lieu of flowers please contribute to the Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery in honor of the Sylvia McConnell Scholarship for Art, P.O. Box 641, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092 or the First Baptist Church of Wetumpka building fund, 205 West Bridge Street, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 26, 2019