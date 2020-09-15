1/
Ted Gilreath
1936 - 2020
Ted Gilreath

Montgomery - Ted Monroe Gilreath, 84, passed away on September 12, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born January 4, 1936 to the late James Oswald Gilreath and Lorrain Bunch Gilreath of Chattanooga, Tennesse. Ted grew up in Chattanooga and graduated from Central High School in 1954. He graduated from Auburn University where he was a member of the 1957 National Championship Football Team. He was a member of ATO fraternity and active in student affairs. Ted is survived by his children Scott Gilreath (Lynn), Kyle Gilreath (Caroline), Amy Gilreath Head (Martin) and Clay Gilreath (Katie); as well as his wife Nancy Sanders Gilreath; his step children Trey Sanders (Amy) and Robin Sanders King (Mike); and his brother James Oswald "Jim" Gilreath of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. His grandchildren include Emily and Ashly Gilreath, Will, Walker and Casey Gilreath, Holman, Bennett and Davis Head. Ted also had 6 step grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, September 19 at 11:00 with a visitation an hour prior in Leak Memory Chapel. Online condolences for the Gilreath family may be shared at: www.Leak-MC.com






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Sep. 15 to Sep. 18, 2020.
