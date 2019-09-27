|
Terence Tovaris Flynn
Montgomery - FLYNN, Terence Tovaris, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away, September 21, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Mobile Heights Baptist Church, 2012 Mobile Road, 36108, Dr. Filbert Martin, Pastor, with Rev. Sandra Harris officiating. Interment will be held at New Center Cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Mr. Flynn will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019