Services
E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
1120 Bragg Street
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 265-9221
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Mobile Heights Baptist Church
2012 Mobile Road,
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terence Flynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence Tovaris Flynn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terence Tovaris Flynn Obituary
Terence Tovaris Flynn

Montgomery - FLYNN, Terence Tovaris, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away, September 21, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Mobile Heights Baptist Church, 2012 Mobile Road, 36108, Dr. Filbert Martin, Pastor, with Rev. Sandra Harris officiating. Interment will be held at New Center Cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Mr. Flynn will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now