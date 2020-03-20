|
|
Teresa Sides Cobb
Montgomery - Teresa Sides Cobb, 57, born March 24, 1062 passed away on March 19, 2020. Heaven has gained another angel in Teresa Sides Cobb after a long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father Hugh Goree, and her mother Peggy Jernigan Goree and her brother Allen Goree. Survivors husband David Brackin Cobb, mother in law Joyce Cobb Montgomery, step son Sam Cobb, (Joanie Cobb) grandchildren Samuel Brackin Cobb III, Maddox Elizabeth Cobb and Tyson James Cobb all of Miramar Beach, FL.; first cousins, Jan Hitson Osborne and Connie Caraway who were very close to Teresa growing up together. There were many "adopted kids" that she helped raise and considered family, especially Ginny. Plus many nephews, nieces, sister in laws and her beloved dogs, Frank and Bella. Teresa owned a nail salon for many years in Montgomery and had hundreds of clients that she cared about deeply. A true Southern lady, Teresa had many talents that most people can only dream of. An avid fisherman, hunter, shooter and gourmet chef, she helped advance the sport of sporting clays in our area and across the southeast. Teresa was an accomplished competitive shooter who could hold her own against any man and won the lady's division on several occasions. Teresa won the Brady Ranch pigeon shoot and also first place at an NRA shooting contest held in Birmingham. She enjoyed teaching people how to shoot while sharing her love for the outdoors. There was nothing she could not do, including operating a tractor. Teresa cherished the memories that she and David made while at beach and recently while on a trip to Wyoming where she was able to take in sights and observe wildlife she had never before seen. Teresa could tell stories that would make anyone laugh until they cried. Teresa was easy to love. Teresa loved to entertain at home and delighted in making other people happy. She also enjoyed making Halloween costumes by hand and won several contests with her work. Teresa belonged to Landmark Church of Christ. Teresa was a member of Seven Bridges Shooting Club and the Lower Wetumpka Shotgun Sports Club. The family would like to thank the following friends; Paris, Karen, Donna, Linda, Susan, Heather, Miller, Kim and Jeb along with the many friends she made at sporting clay shoots. Caregivers April Gowens, Kristen Harvey and Shelia Wingo are also much appreciated. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Montgomery County Humane Shelter, 1150 John Overton Drive Montgomery, AL 36110. Due to the current travel limitations, a private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020