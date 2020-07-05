Terrance W. Dumas



Tuskegee - DUMAS, Mr. Terrance W., a resident of Tuskegee, Alabama passed Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Magnolia Haven Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in the McKenzie's Funeral Home Chapel, Pastor Kelvin Dumas, officiating. Interment will follow in Historic Shiloh Cemetery, Notasulga, AL, with the McKenzie's Funeral Home Staff, directing. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 3:00 - 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Terry is survived by his mother, Evelyn Dumas; son, Kyrin Davis; granddaughter, Khaziyah Dumas; sister, Angela (Jerome) Nuckles; brother, Kelvin (Saadia) Dumas; and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Terry may be gone, but he will never be forgotten as his memory lives within us.









