Today my heart is heavy. Trenholm has lost one of its own. When I started at Trenholm Terrell Edmonds worked in Student Services as the Financial Aid work study. However, turns out, he was a blessing to every area. The students loved him and he was sooo helpful, thoughtful and mannerable. A part of several organizations: SGA President, Tren100 Male Mentoring, FBLA, National Society of Leadership and Success and after graduation he worked as a lab tech for the business program. Ambitious is an understatement. He was more than prepared for the ASU experience. There, he was just as loved and embraced the ASU legacy. Friend, father, son, brother, mentor and more. Terrell is the true example of what it meant to take control, turn your life around AND pay it forward. To know that his journey has been cut short is devastating. Terrell - you will forever be missed by all who knew and loved you. R.I.H my friend.

Valerie Allen-Porterfield

Friend