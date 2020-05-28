Terrell Edmonds
Mr. Terrell Edmonds a resident of Montgomery, AL expired May 23, 2020. Graveside services will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 12:00 noon from New Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Hope Hull, AL. The processional will leave from Ross-Clayton Funeral Home on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Viewing with visitation will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the chapel. Public viewing will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 starting at 12:00 noon.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Viewing
12:00 PM
Ross-Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery
MAY
30
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ross-Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery
MAY
31
Funeral
11:00 AM
Ross-Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery
MAY
31
Graveside service
12:00 PM
New Pleasant Valley Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ross-Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery
1412 Adams Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36104
(334) 262-3889
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
To the family and friends of Terrell Edmonds, we have lost a very dear family member +friend, we are definitely going to miss him. Im sending heartfelt sympathy, from my family. We have to remember that God is still in control. We hope to see Terrell on the other side.❤
Linda Greene
Linda Greene
Friend
May 28, 2020
To the family of Terrell Edmonds :May God keep his loving arms around the family and give you strength my prayers are with you guys.
Annette Addison
May 27, 2020
I am deeply sadden by the loss of my fellow classmate Terrell Edmonds. You were definitely one of a kind. I pray that the Lord continues to strengthen your family and bring them closer than ever before. Rest on my brother!!!
Jarvis Jackson
May 27, 2020
You have always been there for me and you helped me become a better man. If your kids ever need me, I will be there and don't worry about your brothers, they my brother now. I love you my brother. I will see you in the next life.
Jason Brooks
May 27, 2020
This is how we'll remember you as a leader, strong voice for everyone, brother, and friend.
Rashad Robinson
May 27, 2020
StJudeTailgateReunion2018
Sharing this photo from the 2018 St. Jude Tailgate Reunion. We met in the 5th grade.
Rashad Robinson
May 26, 2020
Im just devastated by hearing the news. As a friend and classmate, Im glad that we reconnected two years ago. Im proud to see that you made a change for the better and stuck with that. I noticed the change in you when I saw you in the BA lab on campus and you told me about everything you were doing. After you pledged Sigma. Thanks for showing up to my masters graduation too. You made a positive influence on many people around you. Id like to ask God to provide healing and comfort to you, your family, Trenholm/ASU family, Lowndes County/Montgomery community. You didnt deserve this. Until we meet again my friend.
Rashad Robinson
Friend
May 24, 2020
Today my heart is heavy. Trenholm has lost one of its own. When I started at Trenholm Terrell Edmonds worked in Student Services as the Financial Aid work study. However, turns out, he was a blessing to every area. The students loved him and he was sooo helpful, thoughtful and mannerable. A part of several organizations: SGA President, Tren100 Male Mentoring, FBLA, National Society of Leadership and Success and after graduation he worked as a lab tech for the business program. Ambitious is an understatement. He was more than prepared for the ASU experience. There, he was just as loved and embraced the ASU legacy. Friend, father, son, brother, mentor and more. Terrell is the true example of what it meant to take control, turn your life around AND pay it forward. To know that his journey has been cut short is devastating. Terrell - you will forever be missed by all who knew and loved you. R.I.H my friend.
Valerie Allen-Porterfield
Friend
