To the family and friends of Terrell Edmonds, we have lost a very dear family member +friend, we are definitely going to miss him. Im sending heartfelt sympathy, from my family. We have to remember that God is still in control. We hope to see Terrell on the other side.❤
Linda Greene
Mr. Terrell Edmonds a resident of Montgomery, AL expired May 23, 2020. Graveside services will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 12:00 noon from New Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Hope Hull, AL. The processional will leave from Ross-Clayton Funeral Home on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Viewing with visitation will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the chapel. Public viewing will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 starting at 12:00 noon.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from May 28 to May 29, 2020.