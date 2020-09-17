Terry Baker



Memphis - Terry Baker, age 59 of Memphis Tn passed away Sep.12th 2020. He had an extended family that loved him very much. The family will receive friends from 4pm-6pm on Monday Sep.21 at N J Ford And Sons Funeral Home on 12 South Pkwy Memphis, Tn 38109. The Funeral Service will take place Tuesday Sep.22 at 11:00am also at N J Ford And Sons Funeral Home. The Burial Ceremony will proceed right after the funeral at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetary on 4000 Forest HIll Irene Rd Memphis, Tn 38125.









