Terry Baker
Terry Baker

Memphis - Terry Baker, age 59 of Memphis Tn passed away Sep.12th 2020. He had an extended family that loved him very much. The family will receive friends from 4pm-6pm on Monday Sep.21 at N J Ford And Sons Funeral Home on 12 South Pkwy Memphis, Tn 38109. The Funeral Service will take place Tuesday Sep.22 at 11:00am also at N J Ford And Sons Funeral Home. The Burial Ceremony will proceed right after the funeral at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetary on 4000 Forest HIll Irene Rd Memphis, Tn 38125.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
SEP
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
SEP
22
Burial
West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetary
Funeral services provided by
N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
12 South Parkway West
Memphis, TN 38109
(901) 948-7755
