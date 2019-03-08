Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Terry Brantley
Montgomery - Terry Brantley, 68, of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away on March 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Barbara Dicey and Barry Brantley. He is survived by his wife and soul mate, Karen Brantley and his two sons, Douglas Brantley and Wayne Brantley; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Brantley, Pam Jennings (Terry) and Mary Calla; brothers-in-law, Charley Dicey, Gary Calla and Pat Calla (Kathern). He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Terry loved to travel, particularly cruising with the "Buddy Bears". He was addicted to bowling, John Wayne and James Bond. A special thanks to his bowling family, particularly Linda Bass. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Leak Memory Chapel with a visitation and reception from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please donations to the Montgomery Zoo.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
