Brookside Funeral Home
3360 Brookside Dr.
Millbrook, AL 36054
334-285-7442
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
3360 Brookside Dr.
Millbrook, AL 36054
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
3360 Brookside Dr.
Millbrook, AL 36054
Theresa Lynn Finney Obituary
Mrs. Theresa Lynn Finney

Montgomery - Mrs. Theresa Lynn Finney age 65, a resident of Montgomery, AL passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at a local hospital.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. from Millbrook First United Methodist Church with Rev. Jerry May officiating. The interment will follow at Tri-Community Cemetery.

Mrs. Finney was a member of Millbrook First United Methodist Church. She was retired from Alfa Insurance Company as a Customer Service Rep. She was preceded in death by her daughter Carolyn Finney and her parents Thomas Oscar Lawrence and Jean Marie Barnes Lawrence.

She is survived by her husband Earl (Butch) Finney, daughter Sara Finney, brothers Kevin Lawrence (Vilma), Bill Britton (Annie), sister Michelle Redman and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . The family will receive friends on Monday, October 7, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Brookside Funeral Home of Millbrook, AL directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Oct. 6, 2019
