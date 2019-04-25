Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Thomas Mercer
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Thomas Alvin Mercer Sr.


Thomas Alvin Mercer, Sr.

Montgomery - Thomas Alvin Mercer, Sr., a World War II veteran with honors, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Frances T. Mercer; his children, Marquirette Fields (Lyle), Thomas Alvin Mercer, Jr. (Mary); his step children, Debi Dale (Chris), Renee Shell (Jack); his grandchildren, Denise Tharp (Jeff), Benji Pope (Abby), Rusty Joiner (Charity), Michael Joiner, Jack Ohlin, Amanda Mercer, Cassidy Dale, Sydney Dale, Kimberly Shell, Ashley Shell, Jack Shell, Jr.; eleven great grandchildren; a brother, Edward Mercer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Mercer; daughter, Cynthia Ohlin; grandson, Thomas A. Mercer, III; his parents, Alvin & Golda Mercer; two sisters and a brother.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 10:00am at Leak Memory Chapel with a funeral service at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. A special word of thanks to his caregivers, Milton Calhoun and Tammy Goldsmith, as well as Southern Care Hospice for their excellent care over the past few months. The family will accept flowers because Thomas loved gardening, or memorial contributions may be made to The .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 25, 2019
