Thomas Alvin Mercer, Sr.
Montgomery - MERCER Sr., Thomas Alvin USN, of Montgomery, Alabama passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. The family will receive friends at Leeks Memory Chapel. Mr. Mercer was a member of the United States Navy serving in both theaters of war in the Atlantic and the South Pacific during WWII. He is survived by many and much loved family members; his present wife, Francis Mercer; children Marguirette Mercer Fields(Lyle) and Thomas Alvin Mercer Jr.(Mary) Grandchildren Larry "Benjy" Pope Jr.,Denise Tharp, Rusty Joiner, Michael Joiner and Jack Ohlin Jr.. Great-grandchildren Larry "Ben" Pope III , Katie Pope, Amanda Mercer, Preston Joiner,Trevor Joiner, Cariss Joiner,and Justus Joiner . Thomas wishes to thank all the caregivers that have assisted his family.
Thomas was preceded in death by his loving wife Lillian B.Spurlock Mercer of 47 years, his daughter Cindy Ohlin and grandson, Thomas Mercer III. The family request any memorial donations to be made to your local humane shelter.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 25, 2019