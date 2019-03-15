|
|
|
Thomas Perry Chapman, born in Huntington, West Virginia, but a longtime resident of Montgomery, passed away on Friday, March 8. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11:00am in the traditional sanctuary at Frazer United Methodist Church of Montgomery. A private memorial will follow. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lee Chapman (Juanita Perry Cowherd) of Huntington, West Virginia, his brother Mr. Donald Lee Chapman of Roanoke, Virginia, and his infant daughter. He is survived by his wife and copilot of 53 years, Jean Albritton Chapman and his three daughters, Marjorie Lane Chapman Sullivan (Chris), Catherine Jean Chapman Chappelle and Lee Bellingrath Chapman Patino (Richard). Tom was incredibly proud of his eight grandchildren: Tom Sullivan (26), Catie Chappelle (24), Karin Chappelle (22), Ashley Patino (22), John Sullivan (21), Chapman Chappelle (20), Perry Patino (20), and Gracie Sullivan (16). After graduating from high school, Tom served proudly in the United States Air Force. During this time, he was a member of the Air Force Far East football team. After his service, Tom graduated from Marshall University and worked for Union Carbide as a salesman in the Southeast District. While in Charlotte, NC, he met and married his lifelong partner, Jean. The newlyweds moved to Montgomery and built an incredible life together. Tom served as President of Goodwill Industries, President of the Montgomery Ballet, and was on the Board of Directors for the Montgomery Country Club. He also served on the board for the Boy's Ranch. Tom was a Sunday school teacher and member of the choir at Westminster Presbyterian Church. He was a member of the Krewe of Phantom Host and former king and member of the Krewe of Athenians. Tom was an award winning realtor and 3rd degree Mason. Tom lived life to the fullest and will always be remembered for his loyalty, generosity, kindness, and most of all, his love for "his girls". He was an avid golfer and once tied for 8th place in the Panasonic ProAm in Las Vegas with pro golfer Payne Stewart. Disco Pops, a nickname given to him by his family and his children's high school friends, loved to dance, especially with twinkle toes Martha Jane! He was a voracious reader, played croquet, and enjoyed more than anything his travels and adventures with his crazy friends. Yes, you know who you are! He loved each of you like a brother – his golf buddies, casino group, Auburn crowd… his life was so full because you were his friends and partners in crime. Because of you, he also got to personally know the wonderful Boys in Blue who were always on the lookout for that speed demon Tom Chapman on his way to Biloxi to meet his posse. The family would like to thank those who have supported us during this difficult time, especially Tom's faithful aids who were by his side over these last ten months: Theresa Gordan, Shemika Jackson, Tamika Martin, Claudia Patterson, Johnnie Hogue, and Ann Young. Visitation will be from 10:00am – 11:00am in the Parlor at Frazer before the service. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to The First Tee Foundation, a youth development organization introducing the game of golf and its inherent values to kids and teens, or the .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019
