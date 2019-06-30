|
|
Thomas Dale Cranfield
Montgomery -
Thomas Dale Cranfield, age 94, passed away on June 26, 2019 after a brief illness. Dale was a resident of Montgomery Alabama since 1966. He was at home with family at the time of his passing. Dale was born on December 28, 1924 to Lewis and Evelyn (Gilson) Cranfield, in Flint Michigan. He married Anita Berning on September 22 1952 which began a 60 year romance. Dale entered the Army in 1943 at the age of 19, during World War 2 and served in Army intelligence as a cartographer. After discharge he attended Michigan State University where he got his degree in Food Technology. In following years, as a food technologist, he was responsible for development of the Hi-C brand of drinks and invented flavored drinks such as Fanta Orange. He worked in the food development industry until his retirement in 1986 from Alaga Whitfield Foods. He was a devout Catholic and was very active in his church and community. As a member of the Knights of Columbus and served for a time as the Area Governor. He was active in Toastmasters where he helped many people develop public speaking skills. He will be remembered as a devoted father, husband, and grandfather. His sense of humor was always on spot. He saw the irony of complicated discussions and often made people laugh at themselves. Preceded in death by his parents and wife. He is survived by his children, Thomas Dale Cranfield Jr., Mary Ann (Cranfield) Griffin, Robert Lewis Cranfield and Charles Edward Cranfield. His grandchildren, Michael Walker, Jenny (Walker) Powell, John Walker, Danielle Cranfield, Kimberly Cranfield, Eric Cranfield and Pablo Piedra as well as numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for all their dedicated nurses, aids and providers of care. Their help in his final days was greatly appreciated. Services for Dale will be Monday, July 1, 2019 at 1:00 at Our Lady Queen of Mercy with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 30, 2019