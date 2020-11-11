Thomas E. McGehee Sr.
Montgomery - Thomas E. McGehee Sr., a lifetime resident of Montgomery and a dedicated husband, father, and friend, was reunited with his Shirley on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Mr. McGehee, known as "Mac" to his friends, was born Jan 21, 1937, to Lottie Belle Merritt McGehee and John Andrew McGehee Sr. and grew up in the Capitol Heights neighborhood. After high school, he joined the United States Army as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne and served with the occupation forces in Korea. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, he returned stateside and began a career with the then-Alabama Department of Public Safety, rising to the rank of captain/assistant chief before retiring after 32 years of service. At the time of his retirement, Captain McGehee was the commander of the state trooper training academy. His energy, tenacity, and toughness while at the academy earned him the nickname of "Tasmanian Devil" among the young trooper trainees. Mr. McGehee was a faithful member of Frazer United Methodist Church and a highly esteemed 33rd degree Master Mason and a member of the Oak Park Lodge. Above all else, he was fiercely committed to his wife of 57 years, Shirley, and his three children, Kathleen, Jennifer, and Tom. Mr. McGehee was preceded in death by his parents, Lottie Belle Merritt McGehee and John Andrew McGehee Sr. and his siblings, John Andrew "Jack" McGehee Jr., Harriett McGehee Wade, and Mary Elizabeth McGehee Ellis. He is survived by his children, Shirley Kathleen McGehee, Jennifer Elaine McGehee, and Thomas Ernest McGehee Jr. (Lane Moseley); his siblings, Iris Joyce McGehee, William Edgar McGehee, and Jane McGehee Barkley; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Special thanks to Kiwi Pettway and Nicole Williams with Answered Prayer, who showed great love, kindness, and compassion to Mr. McGehee in the final weeks of his life. Mr. McGehee will be honored in a family-only service Friday, Nov. 13, at 1:00 p.m. at Leak Memory Chapel. A graveside service with an Alabama State Trooper Honor Guard will follow. Pallbearers will be Alabama State Troopers from the Montgomery Trooper Post. Honorary pallbearers will be Mel Barkley, Andy Ellis, Rick Wade, and Chris Walker. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Methodist Children's Home or Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church. Online condolences for the McGehee family may be shared at: www.Leak-MC.com