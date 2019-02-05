Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
Thomas Earl Causey Obituary
Thomas Earl Causey

Millbrook - Thomas Earl Causey, also known as "Duke", passed the River of Life, surrounded by his family, and went to be with his Holy Father in Heaven on February 2, 2019 at the age of 75.

He is survived by his wife, Sally Causey; daughters, Leighann Causey and Denise Causey; four grandchildren, Caleb Causey, Jeremiah Shirley, Harleigh Shirley, and Easton Johnson; and numerous beloved Cousins. He also leaves behind his Friends and Classmates of Tallassee High School, Class of 1942; and his family at Beacon of Hope.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melton and Gladys Causey; brothers Lewis and James; sisters Dorothy Owens (Charles Owens), Frances Shuman, Gloria Sue Causey, and Bobbie Adair.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Leak Memory on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 2:00pm, with Visitation 1 hour prior. Pallbearers to include, Allen Cook, Stanley Causey, Chuck Hilyer, Adam Baird, Caleb Causey, and Jeremiah Shirley; Honorary Pallbearers, Bubba Owens and Wendell Hilyer.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the family may be made at www.Leak-MC.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 5, 2019
