Thomas Earl Spencer
Thomas Earl Spencer

Bluffton, SC - Thomas Earl Spencer, 74, of Bluffton, SC, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Over the course of 57 years as a Type 1 Diabetic, Tom fought through countless consequences of the disease. Family by his side, Tom's body surrendered peacefully; his spirit will live on through all who knew him. Tom's full obituary and information regarding services can be found at www.lowcountryfuneral.com. Simplicity: Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Services in Bluffton, SC served the family.




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
