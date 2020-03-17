Services
Alabama Heritage Cemetery
10505 Atlanta Highway
Montgomery, AL 36117
(334) 215-0180
Thomas Gwaltney


1941 - 2020
Thomas Gwaltney Obituary
Thomas Gwaltney

Montgomery - Thomas William Gwaltney, of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away on March 15, 2020. He was born on November 7, 1941 to Rueben and Virginia Gwaltney.

He is survived by his loving wife Helen Gwaltney, son, Thomas W. Gwaltney Jr. (Neia) of Ormond Beach, FL.; daughters, Katrina Magdon (Stan) of Montgomery, AL., Janice Pettit (Bret) of Lawrenceville, GA.; grandchildren Jenna Booth (Jacob), Will Gwaltney (Ozge), Trey Magdon, Ashley Pettit, and Andrew Pettit.

Tom retired from the Air Force in 1941 after 32 years of distinguish service as Command Chief Master Sergeant including service with the Presidential Airlift Support Squadron. After his retirement, Tom remained active continuing to serve on boards and in leadership positions within the Air Force most notably with more than 30 years on the Armed Forces Communication and Electronic Association. Additional organizations include the Air Force Association, Wright Flyers of Montgomery, Air University Foundation and the Maxwell-Gunter Chiefs Group. He was also active within the community as a member of the St Bede's Catholic Church, the Montgomery Kiwanis Club, and the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce.

Arrangements for a funeral mass will be announced at a later date to coordinate with burial at Arlington National Cemetery.

Pallbearers Will Gwaltney, Trey Magdon, Andrew Pettit, Brigadier General (Ret) John Weber, Ed Ryglewicz, Paul LaFlame, Bruce Damrow, Bruce Barton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his honor to St. Bede Catholic Church Campus Scholarship Fund. 3870 Atlanta Highway Montgomery, AL., 36109
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
