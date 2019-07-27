|
Thomas H. (Tom, Tommy) Walker, Jr.
Lawley - Thomas H. Walker, Jr. (Tom, Tommy), 79, died July 5, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. He was the son of T. Horton and Josephine Walker. He is survived by his children: daughters Susan (Birmingham, AL) and Lesley (Sacramento, CA) and son, Thomas E. (Denver, CO); sister, Carolyn Walker Wood (Prattville, AL) and brother, Joel (Tuscaloosa, AL).
Tommy graduated from Autauga County High School in 1958 where he played football, basketball and played trombone in the 6 piece band "The Confederates". Tom graduated from The University of Alabama in 1962 and received his
Masters in Biology from The University of Alabama. He was a LTJG in the Navy; taught at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab as a marine biologist; was a car mechanic and car enthusiast; was an excellent photographer, selling several of his wildlife pictures to national magazines. He loved to camp and fish; was a devoted Alabama football fan and a devoted father.
Per his wishes, he was cremated and wished no funeral or memorial. Tommy wanted to help other veterans, so if you would like to make a donation in Tommy's memory, please send to:
Gary Sinise Foundation P. O. Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365. The foundation started from Mr. Sinise's "Lt Dan Band" and has helped build adapted houses for wounded veterans; has donated time, and money to help veterans of all services. Please send any cards to Carolyn Wood, 133 Livingston Circle, Prattville, AL 36066.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from July 27 to July 28, 2019