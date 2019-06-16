|
|
Thomas Hammond
Montgomery - Thomas C. Hammond ("Tommy"), 69, was born in New York City on April 24, 1949. He passed away from pneumonia on March 8, 2019 in Fayette, AL. His parents were Marian E. (Thomas) Hammond and Dr. Edward Cuyler Hammond, the Chief of Research of the . Their eldest son, Tommy spent his early years in New York, but most of his life in Alabama, which he dearly loved. He lived in a number of cities and towns in Alabama, including Vernon, where he spent his last years at Generations Nursing Home. Generations took good care of him, for which the family is grateful. He was a graduate of Sidney Lanier High School and the University of Alabama, taking his degree in Economics. Tommy was noted for his courage in dealing with adversity, his constant kindness to everyone, and most of all for his deep and abiding religious faith. He never married. He is survived by his brothers, Richard Render Hammond and Jonathan Edward C. Hammond, of Bryn Mawr, PA, and Hilliard, OH, respectively. He was the grandson of Jonathan Render Thomas and Mabel Spears Randall Thomas, longtime Montgomery residents. His mother was the youngest of their nine children. Tommy is also survived by many cousins, including George and Randy Thomas of Montgomery, Mary Ann Biggs of Durham, NC, Carolyn Dunaway of Valley Grande, AL, Chester Walker of Hoover, AL, and Anne Atherton Randolph of Denver, CO. A Gathering of friends and relatives is set for Saturday, June 22 (9:00 am) in White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home at 909 Lincoln Road, Montgomery, AL 36109. A Celebration of Life will begin in the chapel at 10:00 am followed by a committal in the Field of Homage Columbarium of Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens. On line condolences may be shared at: www.whitechapel-greenwoodfh.com.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 16, 2019