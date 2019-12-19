|
Thomas Hiram Griffin
Equality - Thomas Hiram Griffin, 88, of Equality, Alabama, passed away on December 13, 2019 in Montgomery, Alabama.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife and best friend, Janice (Brown), his daughter Becky Ray, and his son Ricky. He is survived by his three grandsons: Tommy Boyer, Blake Ray & Michael Griffin.
Funeral Services have not been made at the present time, but he will be interred at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens in Montgomery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019