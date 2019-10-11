Services
Thomas James, III

Montgomery - JAMES, Thomas, III, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away October 8, 2019. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 a. m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2048 W Fairview Ave., with Father Daniel Aloo Owvor officiating. Interment will be held at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Mr. James will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15, 2019
