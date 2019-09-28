Services
Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home - Wetumpka
8801 U.S. Highway 231 North
Wetumpka, AL 36092
(334) 567-7880
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Thomas "Dwight" Johnson Obituary
Thomas "Dwight" Johnson

- - Our family is sad to announce the death of our father, Thomas "Dwight" Johnson, who passed away peacefully in his sleep in his home on September 26, 2019. He was 76 years old and retired from Xerox Corp. Dwight was also a Veteran of the Marine Corps, a Freemason, and an avid fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Friends and family will miss him.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday afternoon, September 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM, Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.

As an active member of the VFW Post # 4572, in lieu of flowers, Dwight and the family request that you please send donations to The . Wetumpka Memorial Funeral Home directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 28, 2019
