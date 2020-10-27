1/
Thomas L. Cochran "Len" Usn
Thomas L. "Len" Cochran, USN

Auburn - Commander Thomas L. "Len" Cochran, USN, Retired of Auburn was born to the late Essie B. Parker Cochran and Lenwood Cochran on August 26, 1934 in Wilton, AL and passed away at his home surrounded by family on October 21, 2020. He was 86 years old. He came to Auburn in 1978 following a 22-year career where he retired as a Cmdr. in the US Navy. In Auburn he worked with the School of Pharmacy and then went on to practice pharmacy at Kroger before fully retiring.

He was preceded in death by his son, Kendrick P. Cochran.

Len is survived by his wife of 64 years, Monette B. Cochran; children, Thomas L. Cochran, Jr. (Renee), John W. Cochran (Susan), and Mona Silvey (Lee); daughter by marriage, Anna G. Cochran; 12 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Auburn Church of Christ. Don Iverson and Tom Steed will be officiated. Interment with family followed at Auburn Memorial Park.




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
