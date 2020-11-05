Thomas "Tommy" Leon Thompson



Thomas "Tommy" Leon Thompson 80, a resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held for immediate family only at a private location with Dr. Travis Coleman officiating. Tommy Thompson was a faithful member of First Baptist Church serving as a Deacon for many years. He was well known in the community as the owner and operator of Card Lock Company and Moffitt Company. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents Leon and Sara Thompson, sister in-law and two brother in-laws Smyly Wadsworth Kirkpatrick, Ray Kirkpatrick and Melton Myers. He is survived by his beloved spouse of 59 years, Linda Wadsworth Thompson; two sons and daughter in-laws and one daughter and son in-law, Russ (Tara) Thompson, Jimmy (Barbara) Thompson and Cindy (Will) Epperson; six grandchildren, Tyler Thompson, Sara Thompson, Taylor Thompson, Shelby Epperson, William Epperson II and Jennins Thompson; one sister and brother in-law, Donna (Carl) Salle' and one sister in-law, Gayle Wadsworth Myers. The family sincerely appreciates the staff and management of Encompass Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to one of the following in his honor: First Baptist Church, 138 South Washington Street, Prattville, AL 36067; First United Methodist Church 100 East 4th Street, Prattville, AL 36067; Autauga County Sheriff's Office, Project Lifesaver, 162 West 4th Street, Prattville, AL 36067 or to one's favorite charity.









