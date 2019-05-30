Services
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas Lewis Hall Obituary
Thomas Lewis Hall

- - HALL, Mr. Thomas Lewis, 80, left us to be with his Lord and Savior on May 21st, 2019.

Lewis was born in Wetumpka, Alabama, November 3rd, 1938, to Thomas Harvell and Ophelia Hall. After graduating from Wetumpka High School, Mr. Hall joined and served in the Alabama National Guard. Mr. Hall joined National Linen Service in 1960 and retired in 2000 as a Plant Manager from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Lewis was a hunter, fisherman, and an avid golfer. He played his last round of golf a week before his death. Lewis was very devout in his faith was very active in his church's, First Baptist Church of Wetumpka, Alabama and Wellford Baptist Church, Wellford, South Carolina.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Harvell Hall and Ophelia Hall. Survivors include his two sons Kenneth (Theresa) Hall of Lyman, South Carolina and Gregory (Nora) Hall of Port Saint Lucie, Florida. Grandchildren Ashley (Brent) Hall-Richardson and Asher Hall. Great-Grandchildren, Gibson, Zoe, Sawyer, and River Richardson. Brothers, Morris (Kay) Hall and James (Linda) Hall along with nieces, nephew, and many great nieces and great nephews.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Regan, Bobby Murchison, Barney Thames, Ray Mullino, Edwin Sanford, Chick McConnell, Barry Moseley, and Joe Lambert. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Lambert's Sunday School Class.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 31st, at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at Gassett Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Refuge Baptist Church Cemetery in Tallassee, Alabama with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing.

www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 30, 2019
