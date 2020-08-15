Thomas "Tom" Louis Blake



Thomas "Tom" Louis Blake, 63, passed away on August the 12th at his home in Mount Pleasant, SC. Tom was born in Montgomery, Alabama on January the 9th 1958, the son of the late Maude and Tom Blake. He was an incredible father, son and brother. Tom was hardworking, loved Jesus, never met a stranger and could cook an incredible steak.



Tom was so loved by his family as well as group of friends from high school affectionally known as "the crew" that remained close friends, all these years.



He is survived by his daughter, Morgan Blake Beatton (Andrew) of Atlanta, GA , sister Donna Blake Hicks of Columbia, SC, brother Bob Blake (Dana) of Alabaster, AL. Step-children Amanda Jalbert, Michael Shave and WL Shave. Grandson River Beatton. Tom will be greatly missed by his nieces, nephews and extended family.



In lieu of flowers, please make a contribute to Habitat for Humanity or American Diabetes Association.









