Thomas Marvin Little
Montgomery - Thomas Marvin Little, 51, passed away suddenly Monday, October 21, 2019. Thomas was born November 24, 1967, in Montgomery, AL. to the late Dr. William Duncan Little and Elizabeth Marvin Little. He graduated from Jefferson Davis High School, Birmingham Southern College, and the University of Alabama School of Law. Thomas practiced law for over 25 years, the last 15 in Birmingham. He was an active member of Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, where he also served as Scout master for the Boy Scout's Troop 4. Thomas loved all things scouting and was known throughout the legal community as a very upstanding attorney.
Survivors include his wife, Jeana, his two sons Andrew and Dean, his sister Virginia, his brother William and wife Mary Lil, and his nieces and nephews William and Mary Margaret Little, and Thomas and Elizabeth Green.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 9, 11am at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to BSA Troop 4 in care of VHUMC will be appreciated.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019