Thomas Owen Birtley, Sr.
Hope Hull - Birtley, Thomas Owen, Sr., 86, a resident of Hope Hull, AL, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2:00PM at Forest Hills Cemetery in Snowdoun on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Mr. Birtley was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania on March 12, 1934. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, and retired after 25 years of employment with K-Mart, as a shipping/receiving manager. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 62 years, Naomi Beers Birtley; son, Thomas O. Birtley, Jr. (Staci); daughter, Kimberly Brasington (Michael); brother, William Birtley; grandchildren, Amanda Birtley, Kaitlyn Barlow, Logan Brasington, Austin Brasington; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.