Thomas Patrick Ovesen
Prattville - Thomas Patrick Ovesen, 74, a resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Fountain City Baptist Church in Prattville with Pastor Rick Moore officiating. Mr. Ovesen proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ove and Julia Ann Ovesen; and his brother, Robert James Ovesen. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Beverly Ovesen; two sons, Patrick Ovesen (Toni), Kevin Ovesen (Trish); seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Sundet (Rick), Ruby Doyle (Sam); brother-in-law, Dale Watson (Patsy); and extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the .
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 13, 2019