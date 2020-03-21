Services
Magnolia Cremations
901 S. McDonough Street
Montgomery, AL 36104
334-265-0622
Thomas York, 88 The Train Man at Eastdale Mall for many years passed away March 19, 2020, at home surrounded by family. He is proceeded by his parents, in-laws, his wife Patricia York and one grandson; Jeremy Burns.

He survived by his children; Shirley (Ken) Myers, Brazil, IN., Robert York, Donna Burns, Prattville, AL, Robin (Steve) Yetsko, Demotte, IN and Thomas York, Jr. Montgomery, AL, 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and of course Rizzo. Visitation Sunday, March 22, 2020 - 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, service following with Magnolia Cremations & Funeral Services.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
