Thomas York
Thomas York, 88 The Train Man at Eastdale Mall for many years passed away March 19, 2020, at home surrounded by family. He is proceeded by his parents, in-laws, his wife Patricia York and one grandson; Jeremy Burns.
He survived by his children; Shirley (Ken) Myers, Brazil, IN., Robert York, Donna Burns, Prattville, AL, Robin (Steve) Yetsko, Demotte, IN and Thomas York, Jr. Montgomery, AL, 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and of course Rizzo. Visitation Sunday, March 22, 2020 - 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, service following with Magnolia Cremations & Funeral Services.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020