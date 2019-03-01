|
|
Tiffany L. Poole
Lapine - POOLE, Tiffany L., a resident of Lapine, AL, passed away February 21, 2019. Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Greater Pleasant Hill A. M. E. Zion Church, 872 Smiley Ferry Road, Ramer, AL, Tandra Jones, Pastor, with Rev. Albert Lewis officiating. Interment will be held at the church cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Miss Poole will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019