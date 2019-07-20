|
|
Timothy Alan Day
Montgomery - Timothy Alan Day, age 59, passed away on Tuesday July 16, 2019. Timothy was born June 5, 1960.
Timothy was preceded in death by, Michael Day.
He was survived by: his mother, Annie Day; his sister, Dawn Ealum (Jerry); brother, Jerry Day; his three son's, Tim, Rob, and Kenny Day; daughter, Priscilla Wilson along with daughter- in -law, Haden Day and son-in- law, Dylan Wilson as well as four grandchildren: James Day, Emma Day, Aries Wilson, and Zelda Wilson
A visitation for Timothy will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Ridout'sPrattville Chapel. A Grave Side Service will take place at Pine Flat Cemetery, Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 20, 2019