Ridout's-Brown-Service Prattville Chapel
347 East Main Street
Prattville, AL 36067
(334) 365-5982
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ridout'sPrattville Chapel
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Pine Flat Cemetery
Timothy Alan Day

Timothy Alan Day Obituary
Timothy Alan Day

Montgomery - Timothy Alan Day, age 59, passed away on Tuesday July 16, 2019. Timothy was born June 5, 1960.

Timothy was preceded in death by, Michael Day.

He was survived by: his mother, Annie Day; his sister, Dawn Ealum (Jerry); brother, Jerry Day; his three son's, Tim, Rob, and Kenny Day; daughter, Priscilla Wilson along with daughter- in -law, Haden Day and son-in- law, Dylan Wilson as well as four grandchildren: James Day, Emma Day, Aries Wilson, and Zelda Wilson

A visitation for Timothy will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Ridout'sPrattville Chapel. A Grave Side Service will take place at Pine Flat Cemetery, Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 20, 2019
