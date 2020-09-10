Or Copy this URL to Share

Timothy E. Johnson



Montgomery - Mr. Timothy E. Johnson a resident of Montgomery, Alabama passed on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church on Washington St., Montgomery, Alabama with Rev. Johnny Carter, Officiating- Pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church, Waugh, Alabama and Rev. Walter E. Ellis, Pastor of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. Interment will be held the St. Paul Baptist Churchyard.



VIEWING Friday, September 11, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Ross-Clayton Funeral Home, 1412 Adams Ave, Montgomery, AL 36107.



FUNERAL Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church (Washington Ave, Montgomery, Alabama).









