Timothy E. Johnson
Timothy E. Johnson

Montgomery - Mr. Timothy E. Johnson a resident of Montgomery, Alabama passed on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church on Washington St., Montgomery, Alabama with Rev. Johnny Carter, Officiating- Pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church, Waugh, Alabama and Rev. Walter E. Ellis, Pastor of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church. Interment will be held the St. Paul Baptist Churchyard.

Services

VIEWING Friday, September 11, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Ross-Clayton Funeral Home, 1412 Adams Ave, Montgomery, AL 36107.

FUNERAL Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church (Washington Ave, Montgomery, Alabama).




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Ross-Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery
SEP
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
