Tine R. Bennett
Millbrook - Tina R. Bennett a resident of Millbrook, Al expired Saturday, September 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Prattville with Rev. Fred Gray, Officiating with interment in Oakwood Annex Cemetery. Public visitation will be held at Phillips - Riley Funeral Home on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m. The body will lie in repose at the church from 9:00 a.m. until services time with Lewis - Robusky Mortuary LLC directing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019