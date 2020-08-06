1/1
Tinnie O'dell Glenn "Dale" Campbell
1935 - 2020
Tinnie O'dell "Dale" Glenn Campbell

Rome, GA - Ms. Tinnie O'dell "Dale" Glenn Campbell, age 85, of Rome, GA, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at a local hospital.

Ms. Campbell was born in Prattville, Alabama on January 9, 1935, daughter of the late George Monroe Glenn and the late Ada Hand Glenn. She was also preceded in death by Billy Bryce Campbell and by three sisters, Pauline Newman, Mavis Glenn and Vera Glenn. Ms. Campbell was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, she worked in several different places including driving a bus for Georgia School for the Deaf, as an administrative assistant at Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital, as a sales associate at Belk, and lastly as a massage therapist at Custom Cuts in Rome. Ms. Campbell loved sewing, crocheting, cooking and entertaining. She was fluent in American sign language and served as a deaf interpreter for West Rome Baptist Church and Fellowship Baptist Church for several years.

Survivors include a daughter, Lea Ryall (Mitch), Rome; a son, William Campbell (Anna), Rome; five grandchildren, Joseph Ryall, William Ryall, Marie Campbell, Victoria Turk (Nathan), and Andrew Campbell; two great-grandchildren, Silas Turk and Alden Turk who is expected to arrive later this month; two sisters, Jeanette Post and Betty Harris McVey; a brother, Pete Glenn; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 3pm at Fellowship Baptist Church with the Rev. Brady Fortenberry officiating. Interment followed at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Mac McCurry officiating.

Pallbearers were asked to assemble at the church on Wednesday at 2:30pm and included: Andrew Campbell, Joseph Ryall, William Ryall, Marie Campbell, Victoria Turk, and Steve Harris.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, Rome, GA had charge of the funeral arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Lying in State
01:00 - 02:45 PM
Fellowship Baptist Church
AUG
5
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Fellowship Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Henderson Sons Funeral Home - Oaknoll Chapel - Rome
2542 Shorter Avenue
Rome, GA 30165
706-291-0073
August 5, 2020
She was the sweetest lady I had ever met when I volunteered at Brookdale! She will be missed! Rest In Peace!
Cassie Worthy
Friend
August 4, 2020
I am sad...but, at the same time, comforted in knowing that Dale has left this troubled world and gone to a perfect, peaceful place. I hope her family will find comfort as well. I will surely miss her.
Julie Johnson
Friend
August 3, 2020
Lea, I'm so very sorry to read of your mother's death. Please accept my condolences. With thoughts and prayers, Chris Moates
Chris Moates
Coworker
