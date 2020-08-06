Tinnie O'dell "Dale" Glenn Campbell



Rome, GA - Ms. Tinnie O'dell "Dale" Glenn Campbell, age 85, of Rome, GA, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at a local hospital.



Ms. Campbell was born in Prattville, Alabama on January 9, 1935, daughter of the late George Monroe Glenn and the late Ada Hand Glenn. She was also preceded in death by Billy Bryce Campbell and by three sisters, Pauline Newman, Mavis Glenn and Vera Glenn. Ms. Campbell was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, she worked in several different places including driving a bus for Georgia School for the Deaf, as an administrative assistant at Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital, as a sales associate at Belk, and lastly as a massage therapist at Custom Cuts in Rome. Ms. Campbell loved sewing, crocheting, cooking and entertaining. She was fluent in American sign language and served as a deaf interpreter for West Rome Baptist Church and Fellowship Baptist Church for several years.



Survivors include a daughter, Lea Ryall (Mitch), Rome; a son, William Campbell (Anna), Rome; five grandchildren, Joseph Ryall, William Ryall, Marie Campbell, Victoria Turk (Nathan), and Andrew Campbell; two great-grandchildren, Silas Turk and Alden Turk who is expected to arrive later this month; two sisters, Jeanette Post and Betty Harris McVey; a brother, Pete Glenn; numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services were held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 3pm at Fellowship Baptist Church with the Rev. Brady Fortenberry officiating. Interment followed at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Mac McCurry officiating.



Pallbearers were asked to assemble at the church on Wednesday at 2:30pm and included: Andrew Campbell, Joseph Ryall, William Ryall, Marie Campbell, Victoria Turk, and Steve Harris.



Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, Rome, GA had charge of the funeral arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store